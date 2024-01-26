Will march towards Mumbai tomorrow, if...: Jarange





Reiterating his demands in Navi Mumbai, Jarange Patil urged the Maharashtra Government to withdraw all the cases registered by the police regarding the demand for Maratha reservation in the state.





"Let us wait here till tonight. Then the government should issue an ordinance and give it to us, this is important. We are giving time to the government till 11 am tomorrow (Saturday), after that we will leave for Mumbai. If we go there we will not return," Jarange Patil said.





Earlier, Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil said on Thursday that their rally towards Mumbai will be peaceful, but no return will be made from the state capital without reservation. -- ANI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Friday warned Maharashtra government to issue a government resolution regarding Maratha quota adding that if demands are not met by tonight then protestors will march towards Mumbai on Saturday morning.