Will accept leaders' decision: Bihar BJP on Nitish's move





Talking to PTI, Sinha said, "Our central leadership is watching the political situation in Bihar. Whatever decision is taken by our central leadership, will be accepted by BJP leaders here".





Asked whether the party will join hands with Kumar's Janata Dal-United in forming the government in the state, Sinha said, "I have already made it clear that we will accept our central leadership's decision."





He, however, denied that the BJP has convened a meeting of its legislature party on Saturday in the backdrop of recent political developments in the state.





"We have not called a meeting of our legislature party tomorrow", he said. -- PTI

Amid speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may pull out of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said the saffron party's state unit will accept whatever its the central leadership decides.