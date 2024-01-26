Two detained in Mumbai for spreading rumours through Whasapp video

Two detained in Mumbai for spreading rumours through Whasapp videoJanuary 26, 2024 01:27
Two persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours by circulating a video on Whatsapp, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.
A probe began on Wednesday after a video, which intended to create enmity among communities, came to light, the official said.
"Two persons were apprehended in this connection. A 30-year-old man from Cheetah Camp in Trombay had created the video on the information of the second accused, who is a resident of Amar Nagar in the same suburb," he said.
A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added. -- PTI
