Two detained in Mumbai for spreading rumours through Whasapp video
January 26, 2024  01:27
Two persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours by circulating a video on Whatsapp, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday. 

A probe began on Wednesday after a video, which intended to create enmity among communities, came to light, the official said. 

"Two persons were apprehended in this connection. A 30-year-old man from Cheetah Camp in Trombay had created the video on the information of the second accused, who is a resident of Amar Nagar in the same suburb," he said. 

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added. -- PTI
