RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab DSP, his team awarded gallantry medal for neutralising two killers of Moosewala
January 26, 2024  00:37
Singer Sidhu Moosewala
Singer Sidhu Moosewala
Deputy superintendent of Punjab police Bikramjit Singh Brar and four members of his team have been conferred with the President's gallantry medal for eliminating two shooters involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, officials said on Thursday. 

The two gangsters -- Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa --were neutralised in Amritsar on July 20, 2022. Singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed in May 2022. 

Along with Brar, four other police officers -- sub-inspector Rahul Sharma, assistant sub-inspectors Jagjit Singh, Baljinder Singh and head constable Surinderpal Singh, who were part of the five-member team by him, were also conferred with the President's gallantry medals on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. 

Senior IPS officer Promod Ban, chief of the Anti Gangster Task Force, and Assistant Inspector General (Intelligence) Swarandeep Singh were selected for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, according to a statement. 

DSP Dalbir Singh, ASI Malkeet Singh and late senior constable Mandeep Singh (posthumous) were conferred with gallantry medals, the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI survey report, claims Hindu side lawyer
Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI survey report, claims Hindu side lawyer

Jain told reporters that copies of the survey report consisting of 839 pages were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.

First woman elephant mahout among 34 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri
First woman elephant mahout among 34 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri

India's first woman elephant mahout Parbati Baruah famous as Hasti Kanya, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram's largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are...

Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri
Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna, who is set to be crowned world number one in the doubles format, was on Thursday selected for the prestigious Padma Shri honour by the government along with six other athletes including veteran squash player...

Premji gifts 1 crore Wipro shares to his sons
Premji gifts 1 crore Wipro shares to his sons

Wipro founder Azim Premji has transferred 1.02 crore equity shares of Wipro held by him to his two sons --Rishad Premji and Tariq Premji-- as 'gift', according to exchange filing. The Wipro scrip is currently valued at Rs 472.9 per...

Historic: Tricolour to be hoisted in Maoist-hit Bastar's 9 villages on R-Day
Historic: Tricolour to be hoisted in Maoist-hit Bastar's 9 villages on R-Day

According to the police, these villages have never seen unfurling or hoisting of the national flag since 1947, but that will change when its residents will join the rest of the country in celebrating Republic Day, which commemorates the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances