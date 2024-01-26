Punjab DSP, his team awarded gallantry medal for neutralising two killers of Moosewala





The two gangsters -- Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa --were neutralised in Amritsar on July 20, 2022. Singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed in May 2022.





Along with Brar, four other police officers -- sub-inspector Rahul Sharma, assistant sub-inspectors Jagjit Singh, Baljinder Singh and head constable Surinderpal Singh, who were part of the five-member team by him, were also conferred with the President's gallantry medals on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.





Senior IPS officer Promod Ban, chief of the Anti Gangster Task Force, and Assistant Inspector General (Intelligence) Swarandeep Singh were selected for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, according to a statement.





DSP Dalbir Singh, ASI Malkeet Singh and late senior constable Mandeep Singh (posthumous) were conferred with gallantry medals, the statement said. -- PTI

Deputy superintendent of Punjab police Bikramjit Singh Brar and four members of his team have been conferred with the President's gallantry medal for eliminating two shooters involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, officials said on Thursday.