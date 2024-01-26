RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protecting Constitution true tribute to freedom fighter: Rahul Gandhi
January 26, 2024  14:55
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said protecting the fundamental principles of the Constitution is the true tribute to our freedom fighters.

Wishing fellow citizens on Republic Day, he said the Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom fighters, is the soul of the Indian Republic. 

"Our great Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom movement, is the soul of the Indian Republic.
"Protection of the fundamental principles of the Constitution and loyalty to them is the true tribute to the immortal freedom fighters," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. Jai Hind," Gandhi said.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh too called on his fellow countrymen to protect the fundamental principles of the Constitution.
"It is our duty to raise our voice against injustice and oppression.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the unity in diversity of the country," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi.

"Today on Republic Day, we reiterate our resolve to protect Baba Saheb's Constitution and democracy.

"We will continue to raise our voice until we get our right to justice," the Congress leader said. -- PTI  
