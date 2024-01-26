PM behaving like a puppet in the hands of RSS: Kharge

Charging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with behaving like a puppet in the hands of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the organisation and the Bharatiya Janata Party of conspiring to distort the Constitution.





He also called upon Congressmen and party leaders to face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with unity and protect the Constitution and democracy.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was speaking after unfurling the national tricolour at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Probably if there was no Constitution for this country, it would not have been possible for us to save democracy. With lots of effort, leaders of our freedom struggle and the Constituent Assembly members gave this country the Constitution," Kharge said.

Addressing Congress workers and leaders, he said the Constitution contains important principles like equality, fraternity, secularism and justice.





"The RSS and BJP are conspiring to distort this Constitution and to make changes to it. All efforts are being made by the BJP to destroy or weaken our autonomous bodies one by one. Especially as Modi is behaving like a puppet in the hands of RSS, our judiciary or our secularism is facing the brunt," he added.





State Congress President D K Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders were present.





The Congress party has fought for the freedom of the country, the AICC chief said, but the BJP is claiming to be the "only saviours" of this country. They speak about patriotism and are projecting to the youth that only they are true patriots, and rest all are traitors.





Recalling the struggle by the Congress and several of its stalwarts including Mahatma Gandhi in getting freedom for India, he said, "but today the BJP, the Prime Minister and Home Minister (Amit Shah) are making all efforts to make it the puppet in their hands. So it is important for us to save our freedom and Constitution for the good future of our younger generation." -- PTI