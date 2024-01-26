RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No sign of Nitish Kumar joining NDA: Akhilesh Yadav
January 26, 2024  20:39
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief and ally of the INDIA bloc on Friday said that there is "no sign" of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the opposition alliance returning to the National Democratic Alliance.  

Speaking to the reporters here, Yadav also expressed his hope that Nitish will strengthen the INDIA alliance, formed to take on the BJP-led central government in the upcoming general elections.  

"There is no such sign. We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA alliance," Yadav said.  

Notably, the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance appeared in jeopardy amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the bloc may exit the 28-party Opposition bloc, formed to take on the BJP-led Central government.  -- ANI
