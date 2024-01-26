No sign of Nitish Kumar joining NDA: Akhilesh Yadav





Speaking to the reporters here, Yadav also expressed his hope that Nitish will strengthen the INDIA alliance, formed to take on the BJP-led central government in the upcoming general elections.





"There is no such sign. We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA alliance," Yadav said.





Notably, the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance appeared in jeopardy amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the bloc may exit the 28-party Opposition bloc, formed to take on the BJP-led Central government. -- ANI

