No going back on Maratha quota stir: Jarange

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Friday asserted that he won't abandon his agitation midway till the community is granted reservation in government jobs and education, while Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said the activist's demands have been accepted.





Jarange was addressing protesters at Shivaji Chowk in the Vashi area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai after a meeting with a government delegation.





The activist said the delegation has given him some documents which he will discuss with his supporters to announce their future course of action.





"There is no going back on the agitation till we get reservation," he asserted.





The government is trying to persuade Jarange not to proceed to Mumbai.





State education minister Deepak Kesarkar told reporters that Jarange's demands have been accepted and they will be fulfilled as per government procedure.





So far, 37 lakh Kunbi certificates have been given and the number will go up to 50 lakh, he said.





Earlier, the Maratha quota leader reached Navi Mumbai with thousands of supporters to push for reservation for the Maratha community.





Jarange and other Maratha activists reached the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Mumbai around 5 am by bikes, cars, jeeps, tempos and trucks.





As per his plan, Jarange, along with his supporters, will begin his hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday. The protesters are demanding Kunbi (OBC) status to the Maratha community.





Despite the Mumbai Police issuing a notice to him denying him permission to hold a hunger strike in the city, Jarange announced on Thursday that he will reach Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on January 26.





In a notice issued under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code that enables the police to prevent cognisable offences, the police said, Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and various financial institutions, international advocacy and other financial centers are working in Mumbai.