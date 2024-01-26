RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nitish to dump RJD, to take oath on Jan 28: Sources
January 26, 2024  16:36
image
Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on January 28, 2024 with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources told Rediff.com.

"It is more or less finalised that Nitish will join hands with the BJP to form a new government. This is a matter of one or two days." a senior JD-U leader told Rediff.com.

The JD-U leader said one thing is certain that Nitish Kumar is going to be a part of BJP-led NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the JD-U has cancelled all its scheduled programme till end of this month. 

The party has also directed all its MLAs to come to Patna by Friday night.

M I Khan/Rediff.com reports. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manager Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season
Manager Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

'It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.'

'Pakistan stars prioritise T20 leagues over country'
'Pakistan stars prioritise T20 leagues over country'

Pakistan's on-field performances not affected by frequent changes in PCB, says acting chairman

TN govt honours AltNews' Zubair with communal harmony award
TN govt honours AltNews' Zubair with communal harmony award

The government said in March 2023, claims were made in social media that "migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu."

Kiwi Ravindra called-up for South Africa Test series
Kiwi Ravindra called-up for South Africa Test series

Former captain Kane Williamson, batsman Tom Blundell and quick Kyle Jamieson, who all have hamstring issues, were selected despite doubts over their fitness.

This is not the beginning of the end, asserts felled Djokovic
This is not the beginning of the end, asserts felled Djokovic

'To be honest, the whole tournament I haven't really played close to my best. I didn't feel really myself on the court during this tournament. One can say semi-finals is a great result, of course, but I always expect the highest of myself.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances