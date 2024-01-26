Nitish to dump RJD, to take oath on Jan 28: Sources

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on January 28, 2024 with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources told Rediff.com.





"It is more or less finalised that Nitish will join hands with the BJP to form a new government. This is a matter of one or two days." a senior JD-U leader told Rediff.com.





The JD-U leader said one thing is certain that Nitish Kumar is going to be a part of BJP-led NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





Meanwhile, the JD-U has cancelled all its scheduled programme till end of this month.





The party has also directed all its MLAs to come to Patna by Friday night.





