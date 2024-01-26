Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skips

Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skipsJanuary 26, 2024 16:15
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, where his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent.
The development comes in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar, the Janata Dal-United president, could pull out of the Mahagathbandhan and return to the National Democratic Alliance , led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
This is not the beginning of the end, asserts felled Djokovic
'To be honest, the whole tournament I haven't really played close to my best. I didn't feel really myself on the court during this tournament. One can say semi-finals is a great result, of course, but I always expect the highest of myself.'