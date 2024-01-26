RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skips
January 26, 2024  16:15
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, where his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent. 

The development comes in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar, the Janata Dal-United president, could pull out of the Mahagathbandhan and return to the National Democratic Alliance , led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. -- PTI  
