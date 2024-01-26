RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Neither happy nor unhappy: Giriraj on Nitish's return to BJP
January 26, 2024  17:35
image
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said he is neither happy nor unhappy about the possibility of the Nitish Kumar-led Janaat Dal-United reviving its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party as the Bihar chief minister's equations with INDIA bloc partners turn sour.

Amid speculation that Kumar -- the JD-U chief -- could pull out of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and return to the National Democratic Alliance, Singh was asked by reporters if he would welcome his return as an ally.

"I am not welcoming nor am I against anyone. It is the decision of the central leadership. Whatever decision they take, I am sure it will be in the interest of the state and the party," he said.

Asked if he was happy about the possibility of a fresh BJP-JDU alliance, Singh said, "I am neither happy nor unhappy. I am a worker of the party, I will abide by whatever decision is taken." 

He also attacked the INDIA bloc, calling the alliance "opportunistic".
"There is no INDIA alliance anymore. It was an opportunistic alliance. They were working against Sanatan Dharma and the Congress was the anchor," he said.

Singh also refused to answer if the BJP will benefit from an alliance with the JD-U in Bihar. 

"I am not an analyst, I am a worker. A workers' job is to follow the orders of the party," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dipika, DK's Grihapravesh
Dipika, DK's Grihapravesh

'Here's to new beginnings and the creation of cherished memories!'

'What kind of shot was he playing?'
'What kind of shot was he playing?'

'If he wants to bat at No 3, especially on Indian tracks where spinners will cause trouble, he will have to rotate strike.'

Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skips amid buzz
Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skips amid buzz

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janaat Party, sat next to Choudhary and he was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kumar.

Jarange halts at Mumbai's doorstep; makes new demand
Jarange halts at Mumbai's doorstep; makes new demand

The free education policy should be amended so that boys also get free education besides girls, and all Marathas should get free education "from KG to PG" (kindergarten to post-graduation) until the entire community gets reservation, he...

In Pictures - India in command on Day 2
In Pictures - India in command on Day 2

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 1st Test played between India and England in Hyderabad, on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances