RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi walks down Kartavya Path after conclusion of 75th Republic Day parade
January 26, 2024  13:38
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the Kartavya Path on Friday after the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade and waved at people seated in enclosures. 
 
The attendees erupted into cheer when the PM passed by their enclosures and welcomed him with claps and slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai". 
 
PM Modi also crossed over to other side of the Kartavya Path where he was greeted by excited audience as they clicked pictures. 
 
Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron left from Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's military might, women power on full display at R-Day parade
India's military might, women power on full display at R-Day parade

The mesmerizing march included elite marching contingents, missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Suhana's Evening in Paris
Suhana's Evening in Paris

Even as Ananya Panday is winning hearts in Paris, her BFF Suhana Khan is enjoying her own moment in the fashion capital of the world.

#CoupleGoals From Soha-Kunal
#CoupleGoals From Soha-Kunal

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have completed nine years of married life, and they give the world a peek into their marital bliss.

Chandrayaan-3's women scientists march down Kartavya Path
Chandrayaan-3's women scientists march down Kartavya Path

The tableau also showcased the participation of women scientists in various missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is now planning to carry out India's maiden human space flight next year.

On February 1, Sitharaman will equal Morarji Desai's record
On February 1, Sitharaman will equal Morarji Desai's record

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will set a record by presenting the sixth Budget in a row -- 5 annual Budgets and one interim -- a feat achieved so far only by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. With the presentation of interim...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances