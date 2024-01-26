Modi to address annual NCC PM Rally today





The Prime Minister's Office said the event will include a cultural programme on the theme 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC' showcasing contribution and empowerment of the young generation.





In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it said, more than 2,200 NCC cadets and young cadets from 24 foreign countries will be a part of this year's rally.





As special guests, more than 400 Sarpanches of the "Vibrant Villages" (villages on borders) and more than 100 women belonging to various self-help groups from different parts of the country will also attend the NCC PM Rally. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground here on Saturday .