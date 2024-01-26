RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi to address annual NCC PM Rally today
January 26, 2024  18:55
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground here on Saturday . 

The Prime Minister's Office said the event will include a cultural programme on the theme 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC' showcasing contribution and empowerment of the young generation. 

In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it said, more than 2,200 NCC cadets and young cadets from 24 foreign countries will be a part of this year's rally. 

As special guests, more than 400 Sarpanches of the "Vibrant Villages" (villages on borders) and more than 100 women belonging to various self-help groups from different parts of the country will also attend the NCC PM Rally. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'So proud to be an Indian'
'So proud to be an Indian'

From cricket great Sachin Tendulkar to Suryakumar Yadav to the BCCI, wishes poured in from all quarters.

In Pictures - Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in Melbourne final
In Pictures - Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in Melbourne final

IMAGES from the Australian Open Men's semi-finals played on Friday.

Ram Lalla statue with Brahmos on UP's R-Day tableau
Ram Lalla statue with Brahmos on UP's R-Day tableau

The tableau also depicts the first-ever operational high-speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) of the country. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the priority section of its first corridor in October.

Tejashwi skips Raj Bhavan event amid Nitish-BJP alliance buzz
Tejashwi skips Raj Bhavan event amid Nitish-BJP alliance buzz

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janaat Party, sat next to Choudhary and he was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kumar.

Pink-ball Test: Windies pacemen rock Australia's batting
Pink-ball Test: Windies pacemen rock Australia's batting

New opener Steve Smith, thrust into the role after David Warner's retirement, fell to Roach for six in the first over of Australia's innings when a seaming delivery was adjudged lbw on review.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances