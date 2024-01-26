Many flights, trains delayed due to fog in Delhi





The movement of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Friday due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions.

Delays plagued departures and arrivals for domestic air travel and added to the woes of the passengers.

At least 22 domestic departures were delayed, while 5 flights were cancelled, impacting thousands of travellers. International travel appeared relatively unaffected. While 17 international flights arrived in India, only nine international departures took place.

The mercury dipped to 4.7 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the IMD, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degree Celsius, Safdarjung recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the Ayanagar, Ridge and Palam areas of the national capital recorded 4.9, 3.2 and 7.1 degrees Celsius.

According to Northern Railways, around 34 long-distance trains to Delhi were delayed on Friday due to fog and poor visibility conditions. -- ANI