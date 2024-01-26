Macron greets 'dear friend' Modi, Indians on R-Day

French President Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day wishes on Friday to the people of India and expressed his happiness for being part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

Macron is the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations today at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital.





Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last.

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!," Macron said on X.





On Thursday, Modi and Macron held wide-ranging talks to further consolidate India-France strategic cooperation, especially in areas of defence, security, trade and clean energy, after the French leader was accorded a red-carpet welcome in Jaipur.

The talks took place at a 19th century palace after Modi and Macron held a roadshow from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to iconic Hawa Mahal in the Pink City.