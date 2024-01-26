'Jai Hind': Modi greets people on Republic Day

'Jai Hind': Modi greets people on Republic DayJanuary 26, 2024 09:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.
In a post on 'X', the prime minister said, "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!"
India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.
