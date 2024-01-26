IAF displays grand fly-past amid limited visibility

Indian Air Froce aircraft, Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas,' Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P-8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand,' Advanced Light Helicopters, and Apaches, showcased various formations amid low visibility due to thick fog.





The fly-past is one of the major attractions during the parade.





People stood at their places with their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital.