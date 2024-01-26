RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IAF displays grand fly-past amid limited visibility
January 26, 2024  12:47
image
Indian Air Froce aircraft, Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas,' Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P-8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand,' Advanced Light Helicopters, and Apaches, showcased various formations amid low visibility due to thick fog.

The fly-past is one of the major attractions during the parade.

People stood at their places with their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chandrayaan-3's women scientists march down Kartavya Path
Chandrayaan-3's women scientists march down Kartavya Path

The tableau also showcased the participation of women scientists in various missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is now planning to carry out India's maiden human space flight next year.

On February 1, Sitharaman will equal Morarji Desai's record
On February 1, Sitharaman will equal Morarji Desai's record

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will set a record by presenting the sixth Budget in a row -- 5 annual Budgets and one interim -- a feat achieved so far only by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. With the presentation of interim...

'So proud to be an Indian'
'So proud to be an Indian'

From cricket great Sachin Tendulkar to Suryakumar Yadav to the BCCI, wishes poured in from all quarters.

Recipe: Tricolour Kaju Pista Barfi
Recipe: Tricolour Kaju Pista Barfi

Make this treat a part of your Republic Day celebration.

Karmma Calling Review: Glitters Without The Gold
Karmma Calling Review: Glitters Without The Gold

Despite its flaws, you can watch Karmma Calling if you like the glitz and drama of the ultra-rich, notes Mohnish Singh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances