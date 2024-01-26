'He's a foreigner': Adhir's snide remark at Derek amid seat-sharing tussle in WB





He made the comment while reacting to O'Brien's statement that Chowdhury was working at the behest of the BJP, and it was because of him that the alliance between the TMC and the Congress did not work out in West Bengal.





"He is a foreigner, he knows a lot more, you can ask him," Chowdhury told reporters when asked about the TMC leader's comment.





When contacted, O'Brien declined to comment on Chowdhury's remark.





Chowdhury claimed that the Congress was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal.





"The Yatra will continue as scheduled in West Bengal, but in some places, we are facing roadblocks. We wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, but due to various kinds of exams, we are not getting permission in accordance with Supreme Court directives. We thought we would get relaxations in some places, but we are not getting it from the administration, they are saying that they can't give it. However, the Yatra will go on, there will be no change in it," he said.

