Google's special doodle on R-Day shows India's transition from analogue to digital era

Search giant Google has come up with a special doodle to mark India's 75th Republic Day, depicting the country's transition from the era of analogue TVs to smartphones.

The creative artwork signifies how the ceremonial parade would have been seen on screens across these decades.





India became independent in 1947 and a republic on January 26, 1950.

From big TV sets with cathode ray tubes to smaller ones and eventually, to smartphones, a lot has changed in India in these years.





The doodle depicts two TV sets and a mobile phone, with the letter 'G' on the left face of the first analogue television set, and the screens of the sets forming the two 'O's of 'GOOGLE'.





The remaining three letters 'G', 'L' and 'E' of the Google logo are displayed on the screen of the mobile handset placed in that order.





The first TV screen depicts scenes of the parade in black and white while the second one shows a camel contingent in colour, signifying the transition in technology. -- PTI