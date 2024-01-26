RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


French Rafales, 95 troops take part in R-Day parade
January 26, 2024  11:18
image
Two Rafale fighter jets flanked by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Space and Air Force roared through Delhi's sky as India celebrated its 75th Republic Day at a grand parade on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing it as the chief guest.
 
As soon as around 95 French troops marched down the Kartavya Path at the heart of the national capital, the whizzing warplanes pierced the morning sky making thousands of spectators crane their necks in wonder.

A 30-member band contingent from France also drew attention at the grand parade.
 
It was the second time the French armed forces participated in India's Republic Day celebrations. In 2016, French troops became the first foreign military contingent to participate in the biggest ceremonial event of the country.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last year.

The Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets and a tri-services marching contingent took part in the Bastille Day parade. -- PTI
