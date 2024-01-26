Fifty-eight children fall sick after eating meal at school in MP's Rewa





The condition of most of them was stable while one girl has been admitted to a government hospital here, he said.





The children were served poori-sabzi and laddoos after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer Dr K L Namdeo. Many of them began to feel uneasy with some complaining of vomiting and loose motions, he said.





The children were rushed to the local community health center.





As the condition of one of the girls turned serious, she was taken to the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa where she was undergoing treatment, Dr Namdeo said. -- PTI

