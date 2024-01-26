RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fifty-eight children fall sick after eating meal at school in MP's Rewa
January 26, 2024  21:34
File image
As many as 58 children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after having meal following the Republic Day function at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said on Friday. 

The condition of most of them was stable while one girl has been admitted to a government hospital here, he said. 

The children were served poori-sabzi and laddoos after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer Dr K L Namdeo. Many of them began to feel uneasy with some complaining of vomiting and loose motions, he said. 

The children were rushed to the local community health center. 

As the condition of one of the girls turned serious, she was taken to the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa where she was undergoing treatment, Dr Namdeo said. -- PTI
