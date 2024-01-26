RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Divya Pahuja murder: Gurugram police arrest accused Ravi Banga from Jaipur
January 26, 2024  20:47
Divya Pahuja
Divya Pahuja
The Gurugram police arrested accused Ravi Banga on Friday from Jaipur in ex-model Divya Pahuja murder case. 

The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information regarding Banga. Banga, a resident of Gurudwara Road Model Town in Hisar, had allegedly disposed of Pahuja's body along with another accused Balraj Gill. 

The police had already arrested six accused in the case, including main accused Abhijeet Singh, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill. 

"The police team produced the accused before the court and took him on remand for three days. During the remand, the accused will be interrogated thoroughly," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime. 

After Pahuja was shot dead on January 2 in a hotel room, Gill had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab. 

The police said he carried out the the alleged act with his aide Banga at the behest of hotel owner Abhijeet Singh --- the main accused -- who is also in judicial custody. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Saurabh puts India 'A' on brink of victory vs England Lions
Saurabh puts India 'A' on brink of victory vs England Lions

Saurabh Kumar grabs his 22nd five-for as India 'A' close-in on victory over Lions

'So proud to be an Indian'
'So proud to be an Indian'

From cricket great Sachin Tendulkar to Suryakumar Yadav to the BCCI, wishes poured in from all quarters.

Bihar govt may fall in a day or two, says BJP ally
Bihar govt may fall in a day or two, says BJP ally

Amid deepening fissures in Kumar's ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, BJP leaders have indicated that they are open to tying up with him again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's next Sehwag?
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's next Sehwag?

Jaiswal showed in snatching the initiative from England would have reminded many of a certain Virender Sehwag

'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'
'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'

Patel lauded Joe Root for supporting the three main spinners with a fine spell.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances