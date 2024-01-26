RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dense fog engulfs Delhi on R- Day, IMD issues orange alert
January 26, 2024  10:30
Dense fog engulfed Delhi on Republic Day and the minimum temperature in the city settled at 4.7 degrees Celsius, officials said on Friday.
 
The conditions are expected to improve by the time the 75th Republic Day parade commences on Kartavya Path.

According to the weather office, the Indira Gandhi Airport and the Safdarjung airport reported dense fog with visibility of 100 metres and 300 metres respectively at 8.30 am.

The morning was cold, with the minimum temperature recorded four notches below the season's average.

The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies for the day and said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for Friday.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's, and a maximum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius. -- PTI 
