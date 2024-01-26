RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi AQI severe for second time in 3 days, Centre delays stricter curbs
January 26, 2024  18:28
File image
The Centre on Friday decided to delay implementation of stricter measures to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR despite the 24-hour average AQI in Delhi breaching the 400-mark for the second time in three days. 

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 409 at 4 pm, a level requiring authorities to invoke stricter curbs under Stage III of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan to control air pollution. 

The CAQM sub-committee for operationalisation of GRAP convened an emergency meeting and took stock of the air quality situation, projected AQI and meteorological forecasts, a statement said. 

According to the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, a dip in temperature and foggy weather allowed accumulation of pollutants in Delhi on Friday. 

Forecasts by the IMD and the IITM suggest an improvement in Delhi's air quality from Friday itself. 

It is expected to be in the 'very poor' category in the coming days, the statement said. -- PTI
