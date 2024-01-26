RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cultural extravaganza 'Vande Bharatam' at R-Day parade
January 26, 2024  12:25
In a spectacular display of cultural richness and "Nari Shakti", the third edition of the "Vande Bharatam" in the Republic Day parade of Friday showcased the theme "Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve".
 
A group of 1,500 dancers under the banner of "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti" graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

Adding a touch of tradition and diversity, 120 dancers adorned masks representing various tribal and folk performing arts, while another 120 dancers performed with traditional umbrellas and artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

In the talented ensemble were 199 were tribal dance artistes, 486 represented folk dance, 399 were skilled in classical dances and 56 showcased the vibrancy of Bollywood.

Notably, 57 masks were associated with tribal dances, while 63 adorned the folk dance performances. -- PTI 
