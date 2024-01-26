CRPF officer awarded Shaurya Chakra

CRPF officer awarded Shaurya ChakraJanuary 26, 2024 00:03
File image
Central Reserve Police Force officer Bibhor Kumar Singh, who lost his legs during an anti-Maoist operation in the forests of Bihar in 2022, has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.
He is the lone recipient of a military medal, the third-highest peacetime medal, among the central paramilitary forces.
Singh was named for the decoration by the defence ministry in a statement issued on Thursday, a day before the commando-trained officer turns 33.
The assistant commandant-rank officer of the 205th CoBRA battalion, who had joined the CRPF in May 2017, suffered grievous injuries in an improvised explosive device blast on February 25, 2022, while his patrol was out in the Chakrabandha forest area in the Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar.
The officer was evacuated to Gaya district headquarters after about seven hours and he was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.
An association of ex-paramilitary forces personnel and other retired central paramilitary forces officers had lamented the delay in awarding a bravery medal to the gallant officer who displayed "extreme tenacity and strength" during the operation where he lost his legs.
Singh, according to his citation provided by the CRPF, "Kept on leading and directing his troops with his indomitable spirit, regardless of his personal safety. Their audacious action led to the retreat of Naxals from the ambush site." Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary force, was also awarded 65 police gallantry medals on the eve of the Republic Day. -- PTI
