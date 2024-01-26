RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CRPF officer awarded Shaurya Chakra
January 26, 2024  00:03
File image
File image
Central Reserve Police Force officer Bibhor Kumar Singh, who lost his legs during an anti-Maoist operation in the forests of Bihar in 2022, has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. 

He is the lone recipient of a military medal, the third-highest peacetime medal, among the central paramilitary forces. 

Singh was named for the decoration by the defence ministry in a statement issued on Thursday, a day before the commando-trained officer turns 33. 

The assistant commandant-rank officer of the 205th CoBRA battalion, who had joined the CRPF in May 2017, suffered grievous injuries in an improvised explosive device blast on February 25, 2022, while his patrol was out in the Chakrabandha forest area in the Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar. 

The officer was evacuated to Gaya district headquarters after about seven hours and he was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. 

An association of ex-paramilitary forces personnel and other retired central paramilitary forces officers had lamented the delay in awarding a bravery medal to the gallant officer who displayed "extreme tenacity and strength" during the operation where he lost his legs. 

Singh, according to his citation provided by the CRPF, "Kept on leading and directing his troops with his indomitable spirit, regardless of his personal safety. Their audacious action led to the retreat of Naxals from the ambush site." Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary force, was also awarded 65 police gallantry medals on the eve of the Republic Day. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI survey report, claims Hindu side lawyer
Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI survey report, claims Hindu side lawyer

Jain told reporters that copies of the survey report consisting of 839 pages were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.

First woman elephant mahout among 34 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri
First woman elephant mahout among 34 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri

India's first woman elephant mahout Parbati Baruah famous as Hasti Kanya, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram's largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are...

Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri
Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna, who is set to be crowned world number one in the doubles format, was on Thursday selected for the prestigious Padma Shri honour by the government along with six other athletes including veteran squash player...

Premji gifts 1 crore Wipro shares to his sons
Premji gifts 1 crore Wipro shares to his sons

Wipro founder Azim Premji has transferred 1.02 crore equity shares of Wipro held by him to his two sons --Rishad Premji and Tariq Premji-- as 'gift', according to exchange filing. The Wipro scrip is currently valued at Rs 472.9 per...

Historic: Tricolour to be hoisted in Maoist-hit Bastar's 9 villages on R-Day
Historic: Tricolour to be hoisted in Maoist-hit Bastar's 9 villages on R-Day

According to the police, these villages have never seen unfurling or hoisting of the national flag since 1947, but that will change when its residents will join the rest of the country in celebrating Republic Day, which commemorates the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances