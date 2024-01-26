RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF recovers China-made drone in Amritsar
January 26, 2024  19:52
image
The Border Security Force on Friday recovered a China-made drone from a farming field in the Roranwala Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar, an official statement by the BSF said.  

According to the official statement, the recovery of the drone took place during the patrol by the BSF troops.  

"On January 26, 2024, during the morning hours, while carrying out area domination patrolling ahead of the border fence, BSF troops observed a suspicious item at about 09:00 hrs," read the official statement.  

"On reaching nearby, the suspicious item revealed itself to be a small drone. BSF troops successfully recovered it," it added.  

The recovered drone is a quadcopter made in China, according to the official statement.  

Earlier this month, in a joint operation with the Punjab police, the BSF recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Bharopal village in Amritsar. -- ANI                        
