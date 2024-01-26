Bihar BJP's 2-day meet from Sat amid Nitish's move





The meeting is likely to be held on January 27 and 28.





According to the sources, the party's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde will go to Patna on Saturday.





If reports are to be believed, the stage seems to be set for Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar to return to the BJP-led NDA again.





If Nitish switches sides, this will mark the fourth time in just over a decade that he would do it.





Nitish's shift would deal a severe blow to the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar as well as the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level that was formed to take on the BJP-led Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. -- ANI

