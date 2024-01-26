Bihar BJP's 2-day meet from Sat amid Nitish's move

Bihar BJP's 2-day meet from Sat amid Nitish's moveJanuary 26, 2024 21:40
Amid the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar making yet another switch to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the BJP has called its state executive meeting tomorrow and the day after, the sources said.
The meeting is likely to be held on January 27 and 28.
According to the sources, the party's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde will go to Patna on Saturday.
If reports are to be believed, the stage seems to be set for Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar to return to the BJP-led NDA again.
If Nitish switches sides, this will mark the fourth time in just over a decade that he would do it.
Nitish's shift would deal a severe blow to the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar as well as the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level that was formed to take on the BJP-led Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. -- ANI
