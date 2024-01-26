RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar BJP's 2-day meet from Sat amid Nitish's move
January 26, 2024  21:40
image
Amid the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar making yet another switch to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the BJP has called its state executive meeting tomorrow and the day after, the sources said.  

The meeting is likely to be held on January 27 and 28.  

According to the sources, the party's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde will go to Patna on Saturday.  

If reports are to be believed, the stage seems to be set for Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar to return to the BJP-led NDA again.  

If Nitish switches sides, this will mark the fourth time in just over a decade that he would do it.  

Nitish's shift would deal a severe blow to the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar as well as the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level that was formed to take on the BJP-led Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul's yatra denied nod for public meetings in Bengal, alleges ally Cong
Rahul's yatra denied nod for public meetings in Bengal, alleges ally Cong

Chowdhury said the schedule of the yatra was submitted to the state administration long ago.

Name Kiran George falls to World Champ; Indian challenge ends Copy Headline
Name Kiran George falls to World Champ; Indian challenge ends Copy Headline

The Indian world number 36 went down 14-21, 6-21 to the world number 9 in a battle lasting 43 minutes.

India's military might, women power on full display at R-Day parade
India's military might, women power on full display at R-Day parade

The mesmerizing march included elite marching contingents, missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Disney Star mulls legal action against ZEEL for backing out of $1.4 bn deal
Disney Star mulls legal action against ZEEL for backing out of $1.4 bn deal

Disney Star is mulling legal actions against Zee Entertainment for backing out from a $1.4 billion sub-licensing agreement for TV broadcast of international cricket matches in India, according to industry sources. This could brew...

Saurabh puts India 'A' on brink of victory vs England Lions
Saurabh puts India 'A' on brink of victory vs England Lions

Saurabh Kumar grabs his 22nd five-for as India 'A' close-in on victory over Lions

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances