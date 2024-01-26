RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 college students drown in Kerala lake
January 26, 2024  21:09
Three college students drowned in the Vellayani lake near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday afternoon. 

The three, aged between 20 and 21 years, were part of a group of four students from the nearby Christ College who used to often frequent the lake, the police said. 

The four students went into the lake to take a bath, but three of them drowned and one managed to get out alive, an officer of Vizhinjam police station said. 

The exact cause of the tragic accident is not yet known, the officer said. 

The bodies of the three were recovered and inquest proceedings are underway, they said. -- PTI
