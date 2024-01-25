RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman killed as fire erupts in basement of commercial building in Mumbai
January 25, 2024  21:13
A 45-year-old woman was killed after a fire erupted in the basement of a six-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday, an official said. 

Quoting eyewitnesses, a civic official said two women were trapped in the building, Dheeraj Heritage, on S V Road near Milan Subway in the western suburb when the fire broke out around 5 pm. 

Initially, officials had said that no one was injured and that the building was a five-storey structure. 

Later, they said it has six floors. 

According to an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, one woman was rescued from the building and rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital. 

But doctors declared her brought dead. 

The woman is yet to be identified, he said. 

The official said that at least eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles have been sent to the spot and the firefighting operation is still underway. It was a level-2 fire, he said. -- PTI
