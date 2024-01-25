RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will he, won't he? Buzz on Nitish's return to BJP
January 25, 2024  18:58
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Signs of deepening fissures between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his INDIA bloc allies have given rise to the possibility of his return to the Bharatiya Janata Party fold amid hectic efforts within the Opposition camp to stall any such development. 

On a day Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at Kumar for "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" in posts on 'X' following the Janata Dal-United  president's swipe at parties promoting family members in politics, a BJP leader well-versed with the state's politics said the party will be guided by its future political imperatives, and not past bitterness. 

He, however, noted that any call has to be taken by the party's top brass. 

The BJP has been showing signs of warming up to Kumar, who has swapped his alliance preference between the saffron party and the RJD-Congress-Left camp frequently while remaining in power, with its leaders toning down their criticism of him of late and even praising him at times. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself sounded more open to such a possibility in a recent interview. 

Asked about the likelihood of the Janata Dal-U president's return to the BJP-led alliance, Shah said the party will consider if such a proposal is ever made. -- PTI
