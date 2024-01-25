RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two from Odisha to receive Padma Shri award
January 25, 2024  23:35
Two persons from Odisha --  Gopinath Swain and Bhagabat Padhan -- have been selected for the Padma Shri award for their contribution to the field of art. 

Gopinath (105), a Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam district of Odisha, has dedicated his life to preserve and promote the tradition. 

Coming from a family of Krishna Leela performers, the centenarian has commenced his musical journey from the young age of five. Bhagabat Padhan (85) is an exponent of the Sabda Nrutya folk dance from Bargarh district of western Odisha. 

He has taken the dance form beyond the temples. 

The highest civilian awards were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, on Thursday. 

A total of 34 persons from across the country will receive Padma Shri for the year 2024. 

Gopinath's commitment to traditional techniques and improvisational methods breathed life into Krishna Leela, creating a bridge between past and present. 

He sang and taught five ancient ragas- Dakhinasri + Chinta Desakhya + Todi Bhatiari + Bhatiari + Kumbha Kamodi. Swain also established Akhadas (traditional village schools) and imparted his knowledge to hundreds of disciples. -- PTI
