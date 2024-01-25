Train engine catches fire at railway station in J-K's Anantnag, no casualty





No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident and all passengers are safe, the officials added.





A train engine caught fire at Qazigund railway station, along Banihal-Baramulla railway line, in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.





The fire has been brought under control, they said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained. -- PTI

A train engine caught fire at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.