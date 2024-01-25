There existed a huge temple: Hindus' lawyer on Gyanvapi





Jain told reporters that copies of the survey report consisting of 839 pages were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.





The survey report makes it clear that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple by demolishing it in the past, he said.





He also claimed that the survey report has sufficient evidence of existence of a temple over which the mosque was built.





A total of 11 people, including from both the Hindu and the Muslim sides, earlier in the day applied in the court to get the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple. -- PTI

The Archaeological Survey of India survey report on the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi suggests that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple, claimed counsel for the Hindu side Vishnu Shankar Jain on Thursday.