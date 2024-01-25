Tennis star Bopanna shortlisted for Padma Shri

Tennis star Bopanna shortlisted for Padma ShriJanuary 25, 2024 23:46
Tennis star Rohan Bopanna
Tennis star Rohan Bopanna, who is set to be crowned world number one in the doubles format, was on Thursday selected for the prestigious Padma Shri honour by the government along with six other athletes including veteran squash player Joshna Chinappa.
Padma Shri is fourth highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan which is conferred to achievers for their distinguished service in any field.
Bopanna has been a consistent performer and will be oldest world number one when new rankings will be issued on Monday.
Bopanna has the opportunity to win his first ever men's doubles major title on Saturday when he takes court with partner Matthew Ebden to compete in the Australian Open final. Bopanna, 43, is only the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam trophy, a mixed doubles title he won with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski at the French Open in 2017.
The 37-year-old Joshna has won multiple medals at Asian Games and two-time CWG medallist.
She has also won four medals at World Championships in the doubles, including a gold in 2022. -- PTI
