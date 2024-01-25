Tamil TV scribe brutally attacked by anti-social elements, CM assures tough action





The journalist was assaulted near his house at Palladam in Tirupur district on the night of January 24 and he was hospitalised.





He sustained severe injuries.





Expressing anguish, Stalin condemned the attack and promised tough legal action against the perpetrators, 'whoever they may be.'





Leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the attack, slammed the police for 'slackness' and underlined that the journalist, Nesa Prabhu, had approached police four hours before the attack.





Palaniswami demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.





Blaming the government over law and order situation and hitting out at Chief Minister Stalin as a 'doll CM,' Palaniswami, the AIADMK chief said action must be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.





CPI-M state secretary K Balakrishnan said the journalist sustained grievous injuries in the attack carried out by anti-social elements for his reportage.





The 'murderous attack' could have been averted had the local police acted on his complaint.





The jurisdictional police abetted anti-socials by not acting on his complaint, the Marxist party alleged.





The culprits should be brought to book and action must be taken against errant police personnel, Balakrishnan said. -- PTI

