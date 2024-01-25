Six escape from juvenile home in MP's Gwalior





The juvenile home is located near Govindpuri area under the jurisdiction of Thatipur police station in the district.





The minors escaped when they were taken out for their daily work, the senior official added.





City superintendent of police Nagendra Singh said, "We received information that six juveniles escaped from the Gwalior juvenile home on Thursday. These minors were taken out for their daily work at around 9-10 am, during this they locked an employee posted there in the kitchen room, pushed the home guard away and escaped by jumping the wall (around 5 feet high) of the campus."





On getting the information, the police reached the spot and started to search them.





The police also checked the CCTV cameras and were trying to collect information about the people they (juveniles) met and their call details during their time period in the Juvenile home, CSP Singh said.





He further added that a few of them were accused in serious criminal cases like murder.





The police were investigating the whole matter and were searching to catch them. -- ANI

