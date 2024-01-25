RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shettar reaches BJP HQ, likely to return to party
January 25, 2024  12:41
image
Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar likely to come back to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He has met Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah, sources said.

Shettar has arrived at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi.

He had quit the BJP and joined the Congress in April last year.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

School Children, Teacher Dance For Shri Ram
School Children, Teacher Dance For Shri Ram

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya saw different kinds of celebrations across the country. This was one of them.

1st Test PIX: Ashwin, Jadeja trouble England after strong start
1st Test PIX: Ashwin, Jadeja trouble England after strong start

IMAGES from the 1st Test, Day 1 Between India and England played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday

Rahul asserts INDIA unity despite Mamata's snub
Rahul asserts INDIA unity despite Mamata's snub

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed confidence in the unity of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in combating injustice nationwide, a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata...

Margin woes to haunt HDFC Bank
Margin woes to haunt HDFC Bank

Growing concerns over slower-than-expected margin recovery, amid weak deposit growth have caught HDFC Bank's investors off guard. HDFC Bank's stock on Wednesday plunged nearly 9 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,527 on the BSE...

Market analysts expect 'quality, growth' stocks to make comeback in 2024
Market analysts expect 'quality, growth' stocks to make comeback in 2024

Most market analysts are expecting the momentum to shift towards 'quality' and 'growth' stocks in 2024 after the outperformance of 'value' stocks over the past three years. 'Value' stocks are generally well-established companies with...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances