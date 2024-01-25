Shettar reaches BJP HQ, likely to return to party

Shettar reaches BJP HQ, likely to return to partyJanuary 25, 2024 12:41
Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar likely to come back to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
He has met Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah, sources said.
Shettar has arrived at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi.
He had quit the BJP and joined the Congress in April last year. -- ANI
