RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi leaves for New Delhi as Nyay Yatra takes two-day break
January 25, 2024  17:53
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for New Delhi on Thursday afternoon as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' took a two-day break after entering West Bengal. 

The yatra led by Gandhi, which began on January 14 from Manipur, entered the Coochbehar district of West Bengal from Assam in the morning. 

After leading a roadshow in Coochbehar, Gandhi went to New Delhi as the Yatra took a two-day break. 

In the meanwhile, the Yatra proceeded to Falakata in Alipurduar for a halt. 

"Gandhi left for New Delhi from the Hasimara air base in Alipurduar on a special flight. He had some urgent work," state Congress leader Subhankar Sarkar said. 

"After the recess, the Yatra will resume on January 28. Gandhi will come back by then and join it," he said.  

After the break, the Yatra will navigate through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal before entering Bihar on January 29. 

The Yatra is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and it will pass through Murshidabad, both Congress stronghold districts, before departing the state on February 1. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Superb Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach title clash; Zheng books maiden Grand Slam final
Superb Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach title clash; Zheng books maiden Grand Slam final

Aryna Sabalenka took a big step towards retaining her Australian Open crown by beating American fourth seed Coco Gauff

70K security personnel fortify Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
70K security personnel fortify Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Out of over 70,000 personnel, 14,000 will be deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade, they said.

Kohli is ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year again!
Kohli is ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year again!

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu won her maiden women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award, becoming the first female cricketer from the country to win an ICC award.

In Pictures - Jaiswal, spinners steer India to strong start
In Pictures - Jaiswal, spinners steer India to strong start

IMAGES from the 1st Test, Day 1 between India and England played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday

Jaiswal's fearless cricket reminiscent of Pant: Ashwin
Jaiswal's fearless cricket reminiscent of Pant: Ashwin

'Yashasvi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances