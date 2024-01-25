RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Orange alert issued for dense fog in Delhi
January 25, 2024  10:47
image
Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning as the minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday dipped to 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'orange alert' for dense fog at isolated places in Delhi for Thursday.

Twenty four trains to New Delhi have been running late due to low visibility. 

The national capital's maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has experienced five cold days and five cold wave days in January so far, the highest in the past 13 years, according to IMD.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city stood at 355 at 9 am, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. -- PTI

IMAGE: A view of shallow fog at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranbir Gives Bhansali A Discount!
Ranbir Gives Bhansali A Discount!

After Animal, Ranbir has apparently hiked his fee from Rs 30 crore to Rs 65 crore.

'A New Ayodhya Has Come Into Being'
'A New Ayodhya Has Come Into Being'

To truly understand Ayodhya's soul, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com spoke to Ayodhya nivasis to find out how they respond to the new Ram temple in their midst, and the changes in their lives.

Nandini Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking
Nandini Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Her style is on-point too.

Time To Establish Diplomatic Relations With Taliban
Time To Establish Diplomatic Relations With Taliban

The Taliban government in Afghanistan is not going anywhere. That being the case, why is the hesitation to establish formal diplomatic relations with the Taliban? asks Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (Retd).

'Arre wah!,
'Arre wah!," he kept saying between mouthfuls'

Chef par excellence Satish Arora recalls his days working as a chef to prime ministers to Chandrima Pal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances