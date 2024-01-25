No links to killing of 2 Pakistanis, says India





"It is Pakistan's latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





The comments came hours after Pakistan claimed that it had "credible evidence" of links between what it called as "Indian agents" to the assassination of two Pakistani terrorists associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.





India was carrying out "extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings" inside Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi alleged at a press conference in Islamabad.





"As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities," Jaiswal said.





"India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence," he said. -- PTI

