RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No ground big enough, Mumbai cops tell Jarange
January 25, 2024  17:36
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange/File image
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange/File image
The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a notice to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who along with his thousands of supporters is on the way to the Maharashtra capital, that no ground in the city can accommodate such a large gathering and he should hold his agitation in neighbouring Navi Mumbai instead. 

While Jarange plans to launch his protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday, the police suggested that he settle for International Corporate Park in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. 

The notice was issued by the senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which gives powers to the police to take steps to prevent cognizable offences. 

He should adhere to directives passed by the Supreme Court and Bombay high court from time to time regarding the conduct of agitations, and if the protesters failed to follow these directives, it will be considered a contempt of court, the notice said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Jaiswal, spinners steer India to strong start
In Pictures - Jaiswal, spinners steer India to strong start

IMAGES from the 1st Test, Day 1 Between India and England played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday

India to tap 12% of global iPhone production in FY24, up from 9% earlier
India to tap 12% of global iPhone production in FY24, up from 9% earlier

Apple Inc is expected to produce iPhones worth $12 billion (freight on board value) in India during 2023-24, according to discussions between the company's vendors and the government. This would account for around 12 per cent of Apple's...

TMC blames Adhir for no alliance with Cong, but keeps doors open
TMC blames Adhir for no alliance with Cong, but keeps doors open

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Thursday held West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal.

4 Indians die in mass drowning at Australian beach
4 Indians die in mass drowning at Australian beach

Four Indians, including three women, have been killed in a tragic drowning incident at an unpatrolled beach in the Australian state of Victoria, the worst tragedy in Victorian waters in almost 20 years, officials said on Thursday.

Justice Varale sworn-in, SC gets full strength
Justice Varale sworn-in, SC gets full strength

Karnataka high court Chief Justice P B Varale was on Thursday administered the oath of office as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud in New Delhi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances