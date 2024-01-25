No ground big enough, Mumbai cops tell Jarange





While Jarange plans to launch his protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday, the police suggested that he settle for International Corporate Park in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.





The notice was issued by the senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which gives powers to the police to take steps to prevent cognizable offences.





He should adhere to directives passed by the Supreme Court and Bombay high court from time to time regarding the conduct of agitations, and if the protesters failed to follow these directives, it will be considered a contempt of court, the notice said. -- PTI

The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a notice to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who along with his thousands of supporters is on the way to the Maharashtra capital, that no ground in the city can accommodate such a large gathering and he should hold his agitation in neighbouring Navi Mumbai instead.