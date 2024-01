Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, one of the key personalities behind the INDIA bloc, will not attend the public rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, reports M I Khan from Patna.





Gandhi, currently in Bengal, is scheduled to enter Bihar via Kishanganj on January 29 and will hold a rally the next day in Purnea and on January 31 in Katihar.