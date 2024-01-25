Nepal national accused of burglary collapses in Kerala court, later dies

Nepal national accused of burglary collapses in Kerala court, later diesJanuary 25, 2024 23:24
A Nepal-native, arrested a day ago in connection with a burglary at a house in Varkala in this district, collapsed when produced before a court on Thursday and died shortly thereafter at a taluk hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
The deceased was one of a gang of four Nepalis, including a woman, suspected of having committed the burglary, an officer of Ayiroor police station said.
The 48-year-old Nepal national was caught by locals after the burglary and handed over to the police, the officer said.
The accused had suffered injuries while trying to jump over a wall to evade capture, the police added.
The officer said the exact cause of death is not yet known and would be revealed only after the postmortem, which would be carried out on Friday.
Besides the deceased, another accused was also arrested by police on Wednesday.
The woman member of the gang had allegedly sedated the three women living in the house where she worked as a help and thereafter, committed the burglary along with the three others, police said. -- PTI
