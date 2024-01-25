RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi, Macron to hold roadshow in Jaipur
January 25, 2024  12:13
Jaipur has been decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their visit on Thursday.

The two leaders will visit the iconic Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal in the city.

They will also hold a roadshow from the Jantar Mantar to the Hawa Mahal for close to 15 minutes.

The leaders will hold a meeting at hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening. 

Macron will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in Delhi.

Cutouts and hoardings have been put up at numerous locations in Jaipur from the airport to the sites Modi and Macron will be visiting and security has been tightened up.

Arrangements for traffic diversions have also been made.

According to official sources, Modi and Macron will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style.

They will spend nearly two hours at the Amber Fort, visiting the Sheeshmahal, Deewan-e-Aam and Deewan-e-Khas, they said.

The two leaders are scheduled to land in Jaipur at 2.30 pm and reach Amber fort around 3.15 pm.

They will visit Jantar Mantar around 5.30 pm, take out a roadshow at 6 pm and reach Hawa Mahal around 6.15 pm, the sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed the preparations for the visit on Tuesday night.   -- PTI
