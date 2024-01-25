RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi arrives in Jaipur, to meet French President Macron
January 25, 2024  17:08
PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron/File image
PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jaipur on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. 

Macron has already arrived in Jaipur and was visiting Amber Fort. 

Later, the two leaders will take part in a road show from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal before holding a meeting at hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening. 

Modi was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Jaiswal, spinners steer India to strong start
In Pictures - Jaiswal, spinners steer India to strong start

IMAGES from the 1st Test, Day 1 Between India and England played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday

India to tap 12% of global iPhone production in FY24, up from 9% earlier
India to tap 12% of global iPhone production in FY24, up from 9% earlier

Apple Inc is expected to produce iPhones worth $12 billion (freight on board value) in India during 2023-24, according to discussions between the company's vendors and the government. This would account for around 12 per cent of Apple's...

TMC blames Adhir for no alliance with Cong, but keeps doors open
TMC blames Adhir for no alliance with Cong, but keeps doors open

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Thursday held West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal.

4 Indians die in mass drowning at Australian beach
4 Indians die in mass drowning at Australian beach

Four Indians, including three women, have been killed in a tragic drowning incident at an unpatrolled beach in the Australian state of Victoria, the worst tragedy in Victorian waters in almost 20 years, officials said on Thursday.

Justice Varale sworn-in, SC gets full strength
Justice Varale sworn-in, SC gets full strength

Karnataka high court Chief Justice P B Varale was on Thursday administered the oath of office as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud in New Delhi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances