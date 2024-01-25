Modi arrives in Jaipur, to meet French President Macron

Modi arrives in Jaipur, to meet French President MacronJanuary 25, 2024 17:08
PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jaipur on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron has already arrived in Jaipur and was visiting Amber Fort.
Later, the two leaders will take part in a road show from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal before holding a meeting at hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening.
Modi was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. -- PTI
