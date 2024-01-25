RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karnataka govt announces Old Pension Scheme
January 25, 2024  09:55
image
The Karnataka government has issued a notification to cover about 13,000 state government employees, recruited after 2006, under the Old Pension Scheme.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he had promised to fulfil this demand to the government employees when they were on a strike against the new pension scheme.

'An order has been issued to cover the old pension scheme to about 13,000 government employees of the state government recruited after 2006. Even before the election, I visited the place when the National Pension System (NPS) employees were on strike and promised to fulfil the demand after we came to power,' he posted on X on Wednesday.

'I hope this decision has given comfort to all the families of 13,000 NPS employees,' he added.

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person.Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.

The old pension scheme was discontinued in December 2003, and the new pension scheme came into effect on April 1, 2004.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Voices From Ayodhya
Voices From Ayodhya

To truly understand Ayodhya's soul, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com spoke to Ayodhya nivasis to find out how they respond to the new Ram temple in their midst, and the changes in their lives.

How Can Congress Defeat Modi?
How Can Congress Defeat Modi?

The most important lesson is that you have to build your political proposition, and sell it yourself. You can't leave it to the courts, media, NGOs and civil society and expect them to play the role of the Opposition. That's precisely...

'Entrepreneurship is a marathon'
'Entrepreneurship is a marathon'

'There are multiple ups and downs.' 'You should be able to withstand all that.' 'You need to have the temperament to run a marathon.'

Thousands of workers queue up in UP for jobs in Israel
Thousands of workers queue up in UP for jobs in Israel

With an urge to get employment, thousands of workers from across the country boarded trains to Lucknow to try their luck in the recruitment drive taking place in Lucknow, to work in war-torned Israel.

7 Ways to Conquer Debt, Build Wealth
7 Ways to Conquer Debt, Build Wealth

Break the chains of debt, invest in your future, and wave the flag of financial independence high. Freedom awaits, comrades. Let's conquer this battlefield together this Republic day, exhorts Vatsal Ramaiya.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances