RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Jaipur
January 25, 2024  15:30
image
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived in Jaipur. He is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

He was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, will also reach Jaipur later.

The leaders are scheduled to visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.

They will hold a road show from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal before holding a meeting at Hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fighter Review: Wannabe Top Gun
Fighter Review: Wannabe Top Gun

Fighter's distressing lack of thrills and sizzle reduces the exercise to an excuse for tedious amounts of Pakistan bashing, observes Sukanya Verma.

4 Indians die in mass drowning at Australian beach
4 Indians die in mass drowning at Australian beach

Four Indians, including three women, have been killed in a tragic drowning incident at an unpatrolled beach in the Australian state of Victoria, the worst tragedy in Victorian waters in almost 20 years, officials said on Thursday.

BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha polls
BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha polls

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday launched the party's campaign theme song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mitchell Starc: 350 wickets and counting in Tests
Mitchell Starc: 350 wickets and counting in Tests

Starc currently stands as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket, with 351 wickets to his credit.

Jagdish Shettar returns to BJP, Cong cries betrayal
Jagdish Shettar returns to BJP, Cong cries betrayal

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined his old party on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances