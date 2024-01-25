Ex-VP Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi, first woman judge Fathima Beevi among awarded Padma Vibhushan

Ex-VP Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi, first woman judge Fathima Beevi among awarded Padma VibhushanJanuary 25, 2024 23:39
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, veteran actor Vyjayantimala Bali, founder of Sulabh International Late Bindeshwar Pathak awarded Padma Vibhushan.
Actor Konidela Chiranjeevi and Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam also given Padma Vibhushan.
First woman judge of SC late M Fathima Beevi, actor Mithun Chakraborty, Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama awarded Padma Bhushan. -- PTI
