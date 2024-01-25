RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED grills NCP's Rohit Pawar for 11 hrs in bank scam
January 25, 2024  00:40
NCP legislator Rohit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate Mumbai on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, and left after more than 11 hours. 

The MLA, who left the ED office in South Mumbai around 10 pm, told reporters that he was cooperating with the agency which has called him again for questioning on February 1. 

Earlier, NCP MP Supriya Sule and other party leaders accompanied the 38-year-old legislator as he arrived at the central agency's office at Ballard Estate around 10.30 am. 

Before going to the probe agency's office, Rohit Pawar went to the NCP office's located nearby and met Sharad Pawar, touched his feet, and also interacted with other party leaders. 

He also visited the Vidhan Bhavan and paid tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a plaque of the Indian Constitution. Before Rohit Pawar entered the ED office, Sule handed him over a copy of the Indian Constitution. -- PTI
